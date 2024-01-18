Officials In Westchester Call For Direct Access To Penn Station Via Hudson Line

In a letter addressed to MTA Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber, Westchester County Executive George Latimer called on the transportation agency to conduct a study on having direct one-seat access to Manhattan's Penn Station from the Hudson Line, Latimer announced on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

"The advantages of such a connection are abundant," Latimer wrote in the latter, adding, "Improved transportation links would not only further ease congestion but also foster economic growth, enhance accessibility to job opportunities, and contribute to the overall quality of life for residents in Westchester County, the Bronx and beyond.”

Latimer's proposed study would look at the feasibility and benefits of establishing access from Westchester and the Bronx on the Hudson Line to Penn Station. Such access could utilize the existing Amtrak line in the corridor, according to Latimer.

The desire for such access is there, Latimer said, referencing statistics that showed the Hudson Line ridership rose 56.7 percent from 2021 to 2022, with around 3.6 million more rides.

"These increased ridership numbers show a serious appetite for greater access to MTA trains," Westchester officials said.

Other Westchester and Hudson Valley officials also expressed a desire for such a study.

"As the fastest growing big city in New York State and the gateway to the Hudson Valley, Yonkers supports Westchester County’s quest to expand transportation access to the metropolitan area," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, also adding, "Together, we can make access to Penn Station a reality.”

"The Hudson Line is a vital resource for commuters; an expansion through Penn Station will undoubtedly increase its utility," said Yonkers City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy.

Dutchess County Legislator and Minority Leader Yvette Valdés Smith also commented, saying, "I strongly support County Executive Latimer's call for Metro-North to look into establishing one-seat service on the Hudson Line into Penn Station. As always, I will continue pushing for greater service overall for the sake of our residents, and their wallets.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.