Westchester Native Who Was Police Officer, Owner Of Popular Restaurant Dies

A Westchester County native and retired police officer in Greenwich who spent 23 years with the department and then opened a popular Fairfield County restaurant has died.

Greenwich Police Chief James Heavey reported that Joseph Gavin died on Monday, June 29. He was 75 years old.

Gavin, who was born in Port Chester, joined the department in July 1970 and served in the Patrol Division. He was then assigned to the Accident Car before being appointed a youth officer in the Detective Division in 1987.

During his career he was the recipient of the 1975 John A. Clarke Award for apprehending a bank robbery suspect within minutes of the robbery through keen observation and decisive actions, Heavey said.

Another major highlight of Gavin’s career included apprehending three suspects who had just committed a burglary and were wanted felons, while off-duty.

Gavin’s file contains numerous letters from citizens and departmental commendations signifying his dedication and many services to the town.

He was also the recipient of the Silver Shield Association Ribbon of Commendation and the Silver Shield Association Meritorious Police Duty Medal.

"We join all members of the Department in extending our sincere sympathy to the Gavin family," Heavey said.

Joseph Gavin Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home

After retiring in March 1993, Gavin and friend William Gallagher opened the Horseneck Tavern which became a well-known restaurant in Greenwich and a gathering place for 16 years, according to his obituary.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held Friday, July 3, at Gallagher Funeral Home in Greenwich. The burial will immediately follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery in Rye. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.LeoPGallagherGreenwich.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.