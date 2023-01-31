Steve Harrison, Pleasantville Native and Award-Winning Medical Illustrator & Educator, Has Died

Steven Joseph Harrison, PhD, MSMI, CMI, FAMI

A distinguished leader with many awards and honors for his work as a medical illustrator and educator, Steve Harrison died on January 13, 12 days before his 76th birthday.

Born on January 25, 1947, in White Plains, the only son of Joseph Harrison and the former Etta Belle Buckaloo, Steve grew up in Pleasantville and attended Pleasantville High School, where his art teacher, Walter Hahn, encouraged him to pursue a career in medical illustration.

He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) and his doctorate from the University of Georgia. Steve joined the MCG medical illustration faculty in 1991, becoming chair of the department in 1993.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, he retired in 2011. He is survived by his son Christopher and half sister Helen H. Nicholson. Donations in his memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation are suggested.

