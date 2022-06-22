Realtor From White Plains Dies Suddenly At Age 57

A realtor and longtime resident of Westchester County has died suddenly at age 57.

John Vrooman, who resided upstate at the time of his death in Lewiston, New York, in Niagara County, died at home on Sunday, June 5, while watching "60 Minutes" with his parents, according to his obituary.

"His sudden and untimely death was a shock to his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew his kind, friendly, smiling, and humorous personality," his obituary reads.

Vrooman was born in White Plains and lived there for many years, working as vice president of technology for the Family Realtor firm Nelson-Vrooman Associates, Inc. for more than 20 years, according to his obituary.

He also worked for Rand Realty for more than 11 years as an associate broker until he moved to Lewiston in 2017.

He also was a newspaper columnist for the monthly real estate newspaper Real Estate In-Depth, his obituary said.

He is survived by his parents, William and Barbara, of Lewiston, his daughter, Sarah, of White Plains, his former wife, Zoraya, and his brothers, Robert, of Darien, Connecticut, and Peter, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

Private services were set for a later date.

