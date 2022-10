Family Mourns Beloved Mother Eileen Emerson, Formerly of White Plains

Eileen Wehinger Emerson, daughter of George and Frances Wingender of White Plains, died on Sunday, Sept.18, 2022.

Eileen and her late husband Edwin Wehinger, Sr. are survived by children Janeen Crawford of Wilson, NC; Edana Davis of Bradenton, FL; Edwin Wehinger, Jr. of Wilmington, NC; Colleen Chapman of Wilmington, NC; and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Their son George Wehinger predeceased them.

The family remembers their mother with abiding love and cherished memories.

A Memorial Graveside Service was held at Oleander Memorial Gardens located at 306 Bradley Dr. in Wilmington, NC on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Please leave memories and condolences for Eileen’s family at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.