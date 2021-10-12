Contact Us
Woman Reported Missing In Westchester

Zak Failla
Charmaine Johnson
Charmaine Johnson Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department

An alert has been issued for a missing 26-year-old woman in Westchester who may be in need of medical attention.

The Yonkers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Charmaine Johnson, who investigators said suffers from suicidal ideations.

Police said that Johnson was last seen in the area of 127 South Broadway in Yonkers wearing beige leggings, a cardigan sweater, and pink flip flops. 

Johnson was described as being 5-foot-2 weighing approximately 170 pounds. She was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 11. 

Anyone with information regarding Johnson's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900 or 911.

