Westchester State Of Emergency Order By Latimer Spans Several Days

With several inches of snow expected to fall hourly during the height of the Nor’easter, Westchester County Executive George Latimer declared a local state of emergency that will span several days.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, the county was in a state of emergency, which will end at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, not exceeding more than 72 hours.

“The state of emergency has been declared due to a disaster and emergency condition existing by reason of the occurrence of, and imminent threat of, widespread or severe damage, injury, loss of life and property resulting from a severe and prolonged snowstorm with high winds and low visibility,” Latimer’s office announced.

With the storm raging in downstate New York, it is expected to bring 50 mph wind gusts and between one and three inches of snow hourly, with the highest snowfall totals expected in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

