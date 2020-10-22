Westchester Man Charged With Stalking, Harassment, Arson

A Westchester man is facing a host of charges, including stalking, harassment, and arson, following several incidents where he terrorized his girlfriend over the summer.

Mount Vernon resident Tony Clark has been charged in a 15-count indictment for stalking and harassing a former partner on four separate occasions, including incidents where he set fire to her home and endangered her child.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that between Wednesday, July 22 and Thursday, July 23, Clark allegedly flattened the tires of his victim’s car, threatened her with a knife, and damaged her vehicle before breaking into her apartment, stealing her phone and cash.

It is further alleged that on Thursday, Aug. 20, Clark again broke into his girlfriend’s apartment at approximately 2:15 a.m. with the intention of assaulting her.

Scarpino said that when his victim’s child attempted to call the police, Clark forcibly took the phone away, scratching the child’s face in the process.

When officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to the apartment, Clark barricaded himself inside, intentionally damaging the residence by setting two fires.

Clark was ultimately apprehended by the department’s Emergency Services Unit and arrested. The fires caused an evacuation of the entire apartment building.

According to Scarpino, following Clark’s arrest on Aug. 20, orders of protection were issued on behalf of his victim and her child, though he called her on Tuesday, Sept. 1 while incarcerated at Westchester County Jail, violating the order.

Clark, 38, was charged with:

Criminal tampering;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Menacing;

Burglary;

Petit larceny;

Stalking;

Arson;

Burglary;

Attempted assault;

Endangering the Welfare of a child;

Harassment;

Two counts of criminal mischief;

Two counts of criminal contempt.

Clark was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and remanded back into custody at the Westchester County Jail. He is scheduled to appear back in court in January 2021.

