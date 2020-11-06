Westchester Jail Inmate Sentenced For Assaulting 18-Year-Old Inmate Who Died

A 21-year-old man who was serving time at the Westchester County Jail will spend the better part of a decade in prison after assaulting a teenage inmate who later died.

William Johnson, of Yonkers, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty in October last year to second-degree assault for his role in the death of 18-year-old Bryce Neville in the jail.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that on Thursday, Jan. 30, while inside the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, Johnson punched Neville in the side of the head, causing him to fall to the floor, where he suffered a serious injury.

According to police, prior to the assault, the two men had argued earlier in the day and Johnson punched him from behind as Neville walked through a common area at the jail.

Neville was transported to the Westchester County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Monday, Feb. 3. The Westchester County Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death to be a blunt force injury to the head, a skull fracture, and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The attack was investigated by the District Attorney’s Office in collaboration with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the Westchester County Department of Correction.

