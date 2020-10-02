Westchester County DA Introduces First Facility Dog

Man’s best friend has joined the staff at the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Lewis, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, has been tabbed as the DA’s first “facility dog,” who has been specially trained to work with victims and witnesses to relieve stress during the criminal justice process.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said that Lewis will help ease some minds during “what is often a traumatic and stressful experience.”

Lewis became a full-time member of Scarpino’s staff in September and is being handled by Assistant District Attorney Brian Bendish.

Scarpino said that Bendish took three weeks of specialized training to bond with Lewis and to learn 40 advanced commands that the therapy dog now responds to.

Training consisted of lectures, hands-on training, and multiple exams in order to acquire public certification.

Scarpino said the training is ongoing, and requires strict consistency and structure implemented by Bendish to ensure Lewis adheres to his trained behaviors.

“Lewis is an exceptional animal. He is amazingly calm and sweet,” Bendish said. “He is trained not to approach anyone unless he is told to.

“I really look forward to seeing how his easy demeanor will de-stress situations for our victims and witnesses.

"I am really excited to continue to integrate Lewis into the DA’s office and let him do this important job going forward. I think he is just a great addition to our office."

Lewis was raised and trained by Canine Companions for Independence and has been adopted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office free of charge.

It is estimated that Lewis’ two years of training and his handler costs roughly $50,000, which was paid for by donations to Canine Companions.

The cost of Lewis’ ongoing care and feeding is being provided from private funds within the District Attorney’s office.

“For witnesses and victims, sitting through interviews and preparing for trial is a very stressful time, especially for child witnesses, victims of domestic and elder abuse, and victims of sexual assault,” Scarpino said. “Retelling and reliving those moments can be extremely difficult.

“Medical professionals have confirmed that having a dog to comfort them, whether in meetings or in court, can help relieve that stress,” the DA continued. “We are delighted to bring this extra special level of care to those who need it most.”

