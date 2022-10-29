Westchester Convenience Stores Urge Against Banning Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products

Convenience stores in Westchester County are speaking out against a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The ban, which would prohibit the sale of products such as menthol cigarettes, cherry pipe tobacco, vanilla cigars, and wintergreen smokeless tobacco, would drive consumers to stores in other neighboring counties that would still allow these sales, according to the New York Association of Convenience Stores.

"There are currently 906 retailers within only five miles of Westchester County’s border, all of whom will continue to sell flavored tobacco products. This ban would drive customers to bordering retailers for these products, subsequently resulting in economic unsustainability for businesses in Westchester County and no public health benefits," officials from the group said.

According to meeting minutes, the Westchester County Board of Legislators discussed the ban on Monday, Oct. 17, and set a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. for county residents to speak out about it.

Those interested in speaking remotely at the meeting can register here.

