Westchester Closer To Reopening: Latest Breakdown Of COVID-19 Cases By Municipality

Westchester is getting closer to entering phase one of reopening its economy due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the overnight fatality numbers dropped to the lowest since the outbreak began.

There have now been 32,402 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester, an increase of less than 100, though only 2,162 are active, as more than 30,000 patients have been treated or self-resolved from the virus.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer noted that a week ago, there were 3,227 active cases, and more than 8,000 as recently as three weeks ago. Less than 400 COVID-19 patients are currently in Westchester hospitals.

Latimer noted that three Westchester residents died overnight, down from six the night before, marking the lowest number since the pandemic started in New Rochelle in early March.

With the numbers in Westchester and throughout the Hudson Valley continuing to drop, Latimer said that the county “is getting closer to be able to reopen.”

“This is not happening because of me, or because of government," Latimer said. "It’s because we and this society determined that we will be making certain sacrifices, and we’re seeing the benefits of those sacrifices.

Latimer added that now it’s about balancing the sacrifice "as we start to pull out of this."

“We’re getting closer to reopen, and I’m hoping it can happen sooner than later,” he said. “When we reopen, it’s not going to be a Wild, Wild, West situation. We’re going to phase it, step by step, and do it in a way that we have a chance to manage this as best we can.”

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,692 (338 active);

New Rochelle: 2,844 (175);

Mount Vernon: 2,606;

White Plains: 1,720 (107);

Port Chester: 1,169 (121);

Greenburgh: 1,094 (46);

Ossining Village: 1,013 (66);

Peekskill: 869 (108);

Cortlandt: 764 (63);

Yorktown: 588 (37);

Mount Pleasant: 552 (21);

Eastchester: 443 (23);

Harrison: 385 (27);

Mamaroneck Village: 376 (18);

Sleepy Hollow: 366 (32);

Scarsdale: 350 (5)

Dobbs Ferry: 293 (36);

Mount Kisco: 271 (35);

Tarrytown: 269 (11);

Somers: 265 (54);

Bedford: 232 (14);

Elmsford: 196 (21);

Rye City: 196 (18);

North Castle: 192 (8);

Rye Brook: 175 (12);

New Castle: 174 (9);

Mamaroneck Town: 166 (6);

Croton-on-Hudson: 165 (10);

Pelham: 162 (4);

Ossining Town: 148 (7);

Tuckahoe: 128 (2);

North Salem: 118 (14);

Pleasantville: 115 (8);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 114 (4);

Pelham manor: 102 (1);

Lewisboro: 95 (3);

Ardsley: 91 (7);

Briarcliff Manor: 90 (8);

Irvington: 78 (2);

Larchmont: 64 (3);

Bronxville: 62;

Buchanan: 34 (2);

Pound Ridge: 26 (1).

Statewide, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 352,845 positive cases. Since the outbreak began, there have been 22,843 reported COVID-19 fatalities.

