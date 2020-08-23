Weeks-Long Saw Mill Parkway Periodic Closures Scheduled

There will be overnight lane and periodic road closures on the Saw Mill River Parkway for several weeks in Westchester.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that there will be closures on the parkway between exit 13 (Farragut Avenue) in Hastings-on-Hudson to exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in Dobbs Ferry.

According to the NYSDOT, the northbound closures will take place weeknights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning on Monday, Aug. 24, and lasting through Friday, Sept. 11. Southbound closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The closures are to facilitate deck demolition and girder removal as part of the Ravensdale Road bridge project.

The NYSDOT said that during full road closures, motorists will take the following detours:

Motorists traveling southbound on the Saw Mill River Parkway will be detoured to Ashford Avenue, southbound on Route 9/Broadway, Farragut Avenue, and Farragut Parkway;

Motorists traveling northbound on the Saw Mill River Parkway will be detoured from Farragut Avenue to Route 9A and Lawrence Street.

During the construction work, motorists can expect delays and have been instructed to plan ahead.

“Motorists are reminded to Move Over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones,” officials noted.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.