Two Winning $1M Mega Millions Tickets Sold In NY As New Jackpot Soars To $1B

While nobody won the top prize in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, July 26, two ticket buyers in New York are a whole lot richer.

New York Lottery officials announced that two second-prize Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in the state, one in Staten Island and the other upstate.

The next drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Friday, July 29, with the grand prize expected to top $1 billion.

The Staten Island ticket was sold at the Honey Bee store located at 1774 Forest Avenue.

In Saratoga County, a winning ticket was sold in Corinth at the Cumberland Farms located at 103 Maple Street.

The lucky players matched all five white balls but did not match the gold Mega Ball.

The winning numbers from the Tuesday drawing were 7-29-60-63-66 and a Mega Ball of 15.

Six other second-prize tickets were sold around the country, each worth $1 million, lottery officials said.

In Ohio, one player matched all five white balls and got the 3x multiplier, winning $3 million.

The top jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing was $830 million with a cash option of $487.9 million.

