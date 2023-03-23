These Westchester Agencies Broke Law, Warned For Not Submitting Financial Reports

Several public authorities in Westchester have been issued an official warning by a New York state agency for breaking the law and failing to submit financial reports before the required deadlines.

The list of public agencies that failed to submit financial reports was released by the New York State Authorities Budget Office in March 2023, and constitutes an official warning for every organization that appears on it, officials said in the report.

According to law, the state and local authorities that appear on the list must file an annual report and audit report within 90 days of the end of the fiscal year.

Additionally, state authorities must submit a budget report 90 days before the start of the fiscal year, and local authorities must file a budget report 60 days before the start of the fiscal year.

The following Westchester authorities and agencies failed to meet at least one of these requirements:

Mount Vernon Urban Renewal Agency;

White Plains Urban Renewal Agency;

Yonkers Community Development Agency;

Yonkers Joint Schools Construction Board;

Yonkers Parking Authority;

Mount Vernon Industrial Development Agency;

Local Development Corporation of Mount Vernon;

Pelham Local Development Corporation;

Port Chester Local Development Corporation;

Sleepy Hollow Local Development Corporation;

White Plains Center Local Development Corporation;

Yonkers Downtown Waterfront Development Corporation.

Under state law, the Authorities Budget Office can publicly warn and censure authorities for not complying with the deadlines, and can even recommend the suspension or dismissal of officers or directors from each public authority based on information made available to the public.

