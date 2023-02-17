These Popular Shows Filmed In Westchester: County's Film Industry Generates Over $1B

The film industry in Westchester County has generated over $1 billion in economic activity, a result of many popular television shows filming scenes in the county.

In addition to generating over $1.1 billion of economic activity in 2021, the county's film industry also supported 3,784 jobs and nearly $356.8 million in wages, a level not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic, County Executive George Latimer announced on Friday, Feb. 17.

"The film industry plays a leading role in generating investment in Westchester. Every film, television, and commercial production brings economic activity to our county," Latimer said.

This economic activity comes in the form of financial benefits for businesses and communities, contributing $7.4 million in sales tax, lodging-related tax, and permit and property rental fees in the county as well as creating 946 tourism jobs in 2021.

Many of these tourism jobs are a result of "screen tourism," in which locations in the county featured in television shows become popular destinations.

These include places such as the Lyndhurst Mansion and Belvedere Estate in Tarrytown, and the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, according to county officials.

Of course, all of these benefits to the county could not be possible without the popular shows that film within it. Some of these shows include:

The Blacklist on NBC;

Dickinson on Apple TV+;

The Flight Attendant on HBO;

FBI and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS;

The Gilded Age on HBO;

Law & Order: SVU on NBC;

Only Murders In The Building on Hulu;

Severance on Apple TV+;

Succession on HBO;

The Watcher on Netflix.

Location managers for some of these shows said the county's Tourism & Film department has made it easy to film shows in Westchester.

"What’s helpful about the film office is the coordination between agencies. They understand what we do on a day-to-day basis when we come here to film and in one phone call can get everyone on board," said Location Manager for HBO’s The Gilded Age Lauri Pitkus, who added, "We can achieve many different looks in one area. It’s a turnkey operation.”

FBI: Most Wanted's location manager, Mike Hartel, also praised the department, saying, "They understand our needs and pave the way for successful filming. Westchester provides a wide range of looks and plenty of space to park trucks and equipment, set up complicated shoots, and establish base camps."

"Whether I need a traditional English garden, a Florida marina, a suburban home, or a wooded area, I know that Westchester has a location and facilitators to make filming as easy as possible," Hartel added.

