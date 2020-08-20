Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Reported Missing In Westchester

Zak Failla
Shinnell Taylor
Shinnell Taylor Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department

Seen her?

An alert has been issued for a teenager who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Shinnell Taylor, 16, was reported missing in Mount Vernon after last being seen leaving her home on Sunday, Aug. 2

According to Mount Vernon Police detectives, Taylor was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a long black wig.

Anyone who has information regarding Taylor's whereabouts, or spots her, has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at (914) 665-2500 or their local police department.

