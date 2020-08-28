Storms Knock Out Power In Putnam, Westchester: Here's Latest Breakdown

Hundreds of Westchester and Putnam residents lost power overnight as storms rolled through the region, bringing hail, rain, and wind gusts approaching 70 mph that sent tree limbs flying and downing power lines.

Utility crews worked through the night to make repairs to at least a dozen broken poles and nearly 100 downed wires that left some in the dark weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias wrecked havoc on the East Coast.

As of around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, a total of 226 of NYSEG’s Putnam 38,694 customers were still without power, while Central Hudson was reporting two outages in the county.

Outages were still being reported in Carmel (189), Southeast (21), Patterson (13), Somers (2), Patterson (2), and Kent (1).

Con Edison was still reporting six outages, impacting six customers in Briarcliff Manor, Mount Vernon, North Castle, Peekskill, White Plains, and Yonkers.

NYSEG had 1,128 of its 33,281 customers still without power.

Outages were still being reported in Somers (632), Yorktown (315), Lewisboro (114), Pound Ridge (64), North Salem (2), and Bedford (1).

At the height of the storm, more than 8,000 NYSEG customers in the Hudson Valley were without power.

According to NYSEG, “nearly 160 field resources responded throughout the region after thunderstorms and high winds brought down trees and limbs across the state, creating impassable roads, breaking poles, and downing wires.”

