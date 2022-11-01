Sales Tax On Home Energy Costs To Be Suspended In Westchester County, Officials Say

A suspension of the sales tax on home energy costs will soon take effect in Westchester County to help residents save some money, county officials announced.

The suspension will start on Thursday, Dec. 1, and last until Tuesday, Feb. 28, County Executive George Latimer announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

"As we all face rising costs in our daily lives, this suspension of certain sales tax will add extra dollars to the wallets of those who call Westchester home," Latimer said.

The suspension will cover home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal, and wood for residential heating purposes, and will be in effect for homeowners and those who rent, according to county officials.

The sales tax will be automatically taken off of people's bills, and anyone charged sales tax on any home energy item after Dec. 1 should contact the county, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.