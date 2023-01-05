'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized

A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area.

Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitalized for an unknown condition by the communications center on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Known to be a source of knowledge about all things fire-related, Camp's colleagues described him as "one of the nicest guys on Earth" in a post.

"He’s all about the job, he can tell you what siren a specific Engine has, what band a department marches behind and has photographed at least 95% of all the rigs in our area," 60 Control members said, also asking for support for the dispatcher in their post, which received more than a hundred responses.

"Please keep our brother in your thoughts and continue to pray for him," they added.

Since then, members of numerous EMS departments in the county offered their support for the hospitalized dispatcher.

"Get well soon, 661, we love you brother!" the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department said on Facebook.

The Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps also offered their encouragement, saying, "We love you brother. Stay strong."

The county's Emergency Communications Center is the primary dispatch center for EMS organizations in Westchester County.

