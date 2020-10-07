Powerful Tropical Storm Fay Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester

Thousands are without power in Westchester as Tropical Storm Fay is drenching the region with downpours and gusty winds that have downed trees throughout the county.

Early Friday evening, Friday, July 10, Con Ed is reporting more than 3,500 without power in the county. Another 1,227 NYSEG customers have lost power in Northern Westchester.

The worst of the storm will last until around midnight Saturday, July 11.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal New York, including Long Island, and the Long Island Sound in Westchester and southern Fairfield County, effective early Thursday evening, July 9.

Winds have been between 35 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 mph or more.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

