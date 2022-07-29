NY Declares Monkeypox 'Imminent Threat To Public Health' Amid New Rise In Cases

Amid a new increase in cases in New York, the state's health commissioner has declared the monkeypox virus "an imminent threat to public health."

"Based on the ongoing spread of this virus, which has increased rapidly and affected primarily communities that identify as men who have sex with men, and the need for local jurisdictions to administer vaccines, I've declared monkeypox an Imminent Threat to Public Health throughout New York State," State Commissioner of Health Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

The dedication means local health departments will be able to access additional state reimbursement and other federal and state funding, Bassett said.

Anyone can get monkeypox, which is primarily spread through close, physical contact between people. The current global outbreak looks to be driven by exposure related to intimate, sexual contact, the department of health said.

Certain populations currently are more affected than others, including men who have sex with men. Previous outbreak experience elsewhere suggests that the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant people, and children under 8 years of age may be at heightened risk for severe outcomes.

All New Yorkers can protect themselves and prevent the spread of monkeypox in their communities:

Ask sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms.

Contact a healthcare provider following exposure or symptoms, and check with your local county health department about vaccine eligibility.

"If you or your healthcare provider suspect you may have monkeypox, isolate at home," they added. "If you can, stay in a separate area from other family members and pets."

Bassett said the "imminent threat" announcement builds on the department's ongoing response efforts to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity, and distribute the latest information to residents.

To date, the state has secured more than 60,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine, including those for New York City.

For more information on monkeypox, click here.

