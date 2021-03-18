Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New York State Police Trooper Rescues Injured Bald Eagle In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
A New York State Police trooper came to the rescue of an eagle on Route 17 in Blooming Grove Photo Credit: New York State Police

A New York State Police trooper in the Hudson Valley came to the rescue of an injured bald eagle who found itself in a precarious position on the side of Route 17.

On Tuesday, March 16, a motorist contacted New York State Police in Middletown to report an injured eagle in Orange County that was on the side of Route 17 in Blooming Grove.

In response, Trooper Bryan Whalen responded to the location and found that the eagle appeared “notably injured.”

Whalen was able to use his Division-issued jacket and a K9 Trooper’s bite sleeve to corral the eagle and safely put it into a kennel that was provided by the Warwick Valley Animal Rescue.

The spooked eagle was then transported by an officer from the Department of Environmental Conservation to a rehab facility in New Paltz for further treatment on his initial injuries.

