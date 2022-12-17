New 'Digital Lab' Opens To Teach Online Skills To 17K White Plains Children Without Internet

Because internet literacy is essential to success in the 21st century, a new "digital learning lab" in Westchester County is aiming to teach these skills to children without regular access to technology.

The new learning lab, opened by both the Urban League of Westchester County and AT&T, is located in White Plains at the Urban League's headquarters at 61 Mitchell Pl., and will provide computers, digital education tools, mentoring, and internet access to children across the county, according to an announcement from AT&T.

The lab celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 14, which was attended by elected officials.

Programs will be held by the lab on both weekdays after the school day is complete, as well as weekends, AT&T officials said.

Technology provided by the learning lab includes 20 new computers, tablets, computer furniture, printers, a copier, a smartboard, software, tools for digital literacy classes, and broadband access.

Elected officials highlighted the importance of the lab's goal of educating children about internet literacy.

"The development of these technical skills ensures students are able to meet the emerging needs of the digital economy. The City of White Plains welcomes and applauds creative solutions that seek to close the digital gap," said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach.

New York state Sen. Jamaal Bailey also praised the lab, saying, "Far too many young people continue to struggle with lack of access to connectivity, affordable broadband, and the devices they need to meaningfully participate in learning and enrichment opportunities. We must continue to make every effort to bridge the digital divide."

The digital literacy programs held by the lab will be free, AT&T officials said.

As many as 17,000 students in Westchester County go without the connectivity, digital literacy, or internet-enabled devices they need, according to AT&T.

