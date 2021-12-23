Loaded Handgun, Stolen Car Recovered By Police After Chase In Westchester

Two suspects from Long Island took police in Westchester on a wild chase through the Hudson Valley and Connecticut before crashing and being busted with an illegal, loaded handgun, authorities announced.

At approximately noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Westchester County Police Headquarters broadcast an alert regarding a stolen vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 684.

New York State Police troopers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it, however, the driver failed to comply.

A Westchester County Police Aviation Unit helicopter and a county police officer joined the state police in following the vehicle onto I-84 and stopped the pursuit when the vehicle entered Connecticut.

According to a county police spokesperson, officers located the vehicle a short time later as it was traveling south on I-684 and again attempted a traffic stop with state police troopers.

Police said that the driver continued south on I-684 and onto the Hutchinson River Parkway, where the vehicle crashed near the I-287 interchange in Harrison.

Both men jumped out of the car and ran off, but were apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Angel Vasquez, age 18, and Saevian Watts, age 20, both Suffolk County residents, were charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Resisting arrest.

Vasquez, the driver, was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.