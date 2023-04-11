Legislation To Allow Cameras On School Bus Stop Signs In Westchester Proposed By Officials

Officials in Westchester are proposing a bill that would authorize school districts to install cameras on school bus stop signs as a way to catch drivers who illegally pass them.

The authorization that would be set by the proposed bill is required under New York state law for any county, city, or town that maintains roads, according to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

This state law, known as New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law §1174-a, also imposes monetary penalties for drivers who fail to stop when a school bus displays its stop sign and flashing lights.

"The safety of our school children is paramount to all of us in government," Latimer said of the proposal, adding, "This simple legislation satisfies the requirement by New York State Law to authorize these cameras and penalties in Westchester County."

In New York, it is illegal to pass a school bus when the red stop arm is in use, and drivers are required to stop when approaching the bus from the front or rear on any public highway, street, or private road.

Under the proposed legislation, the county would be authorized to enter into agreements with school districts concerning the installation, maintenance, and use of school bus cameras, which would monitor drivers who break the law.

Every school district in the county that is interested in utilizing the cameras would have to enter into such an agreement. Once it is reached, cameras will then be installed on the external portion of buses owned by the district or on buses that are privately owned and operated.

All costs of the program will be covered by the county, officials said.

Under the proposal, drivers who break the law will be liable for the following monetary penalties:

$250 for the first violation;

$275 for the second violation committed within 18 months of the first violation;

$300 for a third or subsequent violation committed within 18 months of the first violation;

An additional $25 per violation for the failure to respond to the notice of liability within the prescribed time period.

These monetary penalties will not count as a conviction on a driver's license nor be used for motor vehicle insurance purposes, according to county officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.