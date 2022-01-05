Icy Roadways Lead To Delayed School Starts, Crashes

Light freezing rain that began to fall in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, Jan. 5 has resulted in numerous crashes in the region and delayed school openings.

Freezing rain is expected to change over to plain rain by 10 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory at 5 a.m. is due to expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday and at noon farther north.

Slippery conditions have been reported as far south as New York, Long Island, and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties.

New York State Police said just before 7 a.m. that "there are multiple automobile accidents on I-87, I-287 and I-95 throughout Westchester County due to the weather. Multiple lanes are blocked on those roadways. Use extreme caution when driving."

A chain-reaction pileup on the Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle reportedly involved more than a dozen vehicles.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

