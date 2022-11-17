Here's When Westchester County Will Offer Free Bus Rides This Holiday Season

Westchester County will be offering free rides on the Bee-Line bus system for certain days this holiday season, county officials announced.

The decision to offer free rides comes after the county did the same in June, July, and August of 2022 when the system experienced a 37 percent increase in ridership, county officials said.

The free bus rides will be available on the following days:

Saturday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 27;

Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Monday, Dec. 26.

"This holiday season, we want people to visit with family and friends, and we want them to shop and go to work with ease. Leave the driving to us, and save some money this holiday season. From Yorktown to Yonkers, we have a robust system that can get you where you need to go," County Executive George Latimer said.

The county has made improvements to its bus fleet, including the addition of 106 new hybrid/electric buses, Department of Public Works & Transportation Commissioner Hugh Greechan said.

