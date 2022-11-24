'Fresh Start': Westchester County Second-Chance Program Celebrates Success A Year In

A year after the launch of the "Fresh Start" program, which offers low-level offenders counseling and rehabilitation instead of fines and incarceration, Westchester County officials are celebrating its success.

Since being launched in October 2021, the program has been completed by close to 200 participants, according to an announcement by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office from Tuesday, Nov. 22.

"Through our successful partnership with county government and law enforcement, this program allows non-violent individuals facing low-level charges an opportunity to reset their course before becoming embedded in the cycle of recidivism," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

The program, intended to "address the root causes of crime and to improve public safety," is offered to eligible first-time defendants who are charged with non-violent, low-level offenses such as petit larceny and trespassing. Those who complete the program are then not prosecuted by the District Attorney's office, according to Rocah.

Those eligible for the program are required to complete a one-time, three-hour program with trained mental health peers who have experienced jail time, according to Department of Community Mental Health Commissioner Michael Orth.

"We are reaching people at the earliest point in the criminal justice system – giving them an opportunity to do better, and potentially saving substantial tax dollars by reducing the number of people who will, more deeply and often repeatedly, wind up on the wrong side of the law," said County Executive George Latimer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.