DPW Worker Charged For Fatal Hit-Run Crash That Killed 16-Year-Old Stepinac HS Student

A public works employee has been charged with a hit-and-crash that left a popular 16-year-old area student dead.

The crash took place in Westchester around 12:20 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the 600 block of McLean Avenue in Yonkers.

Police responded to the 600 block of McLean Avenue on a report of a scooter driver having been struck by a vehicle, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

Upon arrival, first responders located the teen down on the ground with severe head injuries; he was transported to a local area trauma center in critical condition, Politopoulos said.

The vehicle that struck the teen fled the scene. Police cordoned off the area and initiated accident and criminal investigations, he added.

An investigation found that the 16-year-old resident of Yonkers was driving an electric scooter west on McLean Avenue in the eastbound lane; when he was struck head-on by a cargo van traveling east in the eastbound lane; the van then fled the scene, and a witness called 911, Politopoulos said.

Over the next 36 hours, detectives worked to successfully locate the van and identify the operator; he was placed into custody without incident and the vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Express, was impounded as evidence, police said.

The driver is identified as Stephen Dolan, age 46, of Yonkers, and a City of Yonkers Department of Public Works employee, Politopoulos said.

Investigators believe that Dolan was consuming alcohol before the accident and was under the influence of intoxicants, he said.

The victim, identified as Christopher Jack “CJ” Hackett, died Thursday, Aug. 4, in the presence of his family, Politopoulos said.

He was a student at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

Dolan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting in death.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday, Aug. 5, police said.

Politopoulos said additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offer their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Christopher Hackett and his school community," Politopoulos said.

