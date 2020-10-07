Dentist From Westchester Indicted For Attempted Murder Of Ex-Fiance's Girlfriend

A Westchester woman who worked as an orthodontist in Fairfield County has been indicted on an attempted murder charge for allegedly attempting to murder her ex-fiance's current girlfriend.

New Rochelle resident Alika Crew was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury for allegedly stabbed her victim repeatedly after hiding in her car.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that on Tuesday, July 28, Crew attacked her former fiancé’s new girlfriend, lunging at her from a crouching position behind the driver’s seat in the victim’s car on Hillandale Drive.

The victim fled from the car, but was caught by Crew following a brief chase. After being apprehended, Crew allegedly sliced her victim’s neck with a razor blade.

Scarpino said that the razor blade attack caused significant and possibly permanent damage to the neck, as well as to the victim’s hand, which was cut when she tried to push Crew away.

The attack took place just a few blocks from where Crew and her ex-fiancé were still living together as the victim drove away from the house after spending the night, Scarpino said.

According to New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa, Crew, who worked out of a dental office in Stamford, was found at the scene rendering aid to her victim. She initially posed as a Good Samaritan assisting the woman.

However, when police arrived, the victim pointed Crew out as the attacker and police arrested her at the scene.

Crew, 42, was charged with attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

She remains released on bail. She is scheduled to return back to court on Monday, Nov. 2.

