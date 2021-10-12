Contact Us
COVID-19: Westchester Woman Charged For Possession Phony Vaccination Cards

A Westchester woman is facing charges for possessing fraudulent vaccination cards.
A Westchester woman is facing charges for allegedly possessing nearly two dozen fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, the District Attorney announced.

Mount Vernon resident Diana Finlay, age 53, was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Harrison Town Court with five felony counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument following her arrest in September.

Finlay was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 23 by investigators with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and US Department of Homeland Security.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 23, Finlay was pulled over in Harrison after she was observed driving her car with a forged New Jersey temporary registration license tag.

Following her arrest, 21 forged COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards and three additional forged New Jersey temporary registration tags were recovered.

“The District Attorney’s Office will vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who is found purchasing, possessing, making, or selling forged vaccination cards,” Rocah said. “The health and safety of the public is our top priority, and we will not tolerate conduct that puts individuals at increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19.

“Our investigation is ongoing and any individuals who may have relevant information about someone in possession of or selling fake vaccination cards are asked to contact our office.”

Finlay is scheduled to return to Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, Dec. 7 to respond to the charges.

