COVID-19: Westchester Tops 11K Active Cases; Here's Brand-New Rundown By Community

Hundreds of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections in Westchester brought the number of active cases above 11,000 for the first time.

Health officials in Westchester are now monitoring 11,265 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Jan. 11, up from 9,937 late last week as the numbers continue to spike.

The state Department of Health was reporting 789 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester in its latest daily data, and is reporting 77,731 confirmed COVID-19.cases out of more than 1.5 million tests that were administered in the county.

The overall positive COVID-19 infection rate countywide jumped slightly from 5 percent to 5.1 percent.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 11:

Yonkers: 2,696;

New Rochelle: 893;

White Plains: 697;

Mount Vernon: 621;

Yorktown: 541;

Greenburgh: 454;

Ossining Village: 438;

Cortlandt: 434;

Peekskill: 428;

Port Chester: 426;

Harrison: 279;

Mamaroneck Village: 277;

Somers: 245;

Mount Pleasant: 231;

Eastchester: 225;

Sleepy Hollow: 202;

Tarrytown: 175;

Bedford: 170;

Rye City: 166;

Rye Brook: 111;

North Castle: 109;

Mount Kisco: 105;

Dobbs Ferry: 102;

New Castle: 100;

Croton-on-Hudson: 97;

Mamaroneck Town: 90;

Scarsdale: 83;

Tuckahoe: 77;

Briarcliff Manor: 72;

Bronxville: 71;

Pelham Manor: 63;

Lewisboro: 63;

Elmsford: 58;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 56;

North Salem: 56;

Pelham: 55;

Ossining Town: 54;

Pleasantville: 54;

Buchanan: 53;

Larchmont: 44;

Ardsley: 34;

Pound Ridge: 33;

Irvington: 27.

Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

