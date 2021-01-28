COVID-19: Westchester Sees New Uptick In Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

After three straight days of decreasing COVID-19 numbers in Westchester, the county saw a slight uptick in new cases, though the infection rate in the region continues to slowly drop.

The Westchester Department of Health is reporting 791 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to a total of 92,062 positive infections (5.3 percent) since the pandemic began last March. Nearly 1.75 million tests have been administered countywide.

Health officials are now monitoring 10,709 active cases, down from more than 10,925 the previous day. Ten new COVID-19-related deaths brought the total to 2,039 fatalities during the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 28:

Yonkers: 2,794;

New Rochelle: 937;

Mount Vernon: 849;

White Plains: 590;

Greenburgh: 411;

Ossining Village: 395;

Yorktown: 364;

Port Chester: 350;

Peekskill: 342;

Cortlandt: 349;

Sleepy Hollow: 229;

Mamaroneck Village: 227;

Mount Pleasant: 218;

Eastchester: 216;

Harrison: 191;

Somers: 190;

Tarrytown: 159;

Bedford: 148;

Rye City: 118;

Mount Kisco: 114;

Mamaroneck Town: 102;

Dobbs Ferry: 102;

North Castle: 99;

New Castle: 85;

Scarsdale: 85;

Rye Brook: 82;

Pleasantville: 82;

Tuckahoe: 78;

Pelham: 78;

Ossining Town: 74;

Lewisboro: 73;

Larchmont: 69;

Briarcliff Manor: 66;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 62;

Bronxville: 59;

Irvington: 54;

Elmsford: 52;

Croton-on-Hudson: 51;

Pelham Manor: 51;

Ardsley: 35;

North Salem: 30;

Pound Ridge: 25;

Buchanan: 24.

There were 250,668 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 27, according to Cuomo, resulting in 13,398 new cases for a 5.34 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Two hundred and fifty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, leaving 8,520 still being treated statewide. There are 1,584 patients in ICU and 1,024 are currently intubated. There were 162 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,374,480 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 31.37 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 34,742 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

