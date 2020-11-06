COVID-19: Westchester Sees New Rise In Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

There has been another new rise in COVID-19 cases in Westchester as the region, state, and nation continues the battle against the virus.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the county Department of Health was reporting 164 new COVID-19 cases as the region continues to see a spike in the spread of the virus.

The latest numbers are slightly down from recent upticks in the number of positive cases confirmed.

In Westchester, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested has jumped from 1.4 percent to 2.5 percent in the past week, though the rest of the country has seen drastically more dramatic spikes in new cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has risen to 2 percent of all those tested, with the 14-day average reaching 1.8 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 893,487 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, with 41,720 testing positive. The positivity rate in Westchester has dropped to 4.7 percent during the pandemic.

There were two new COVID-19-related deaths, as the total jumped to 1,475 in Westchester since March.

According to the Department of Health, the statewide positivity rate in the “micro-clusters” has risen to 3.16 percent, while outside of those highly concentrated COVID-19 hotspots is at 1.84 percent, outpacing the numbers the state put up over the summer as New York sought to “flatten the curve.”

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 in Westchester municipalities on Nov. 6, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,563 (320 active, 28 new);

New Rochelle: 3,788 (198, 20 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,097 (101, 13 new);

White Plains: 2,152 (95, 8 new);

Port Chester: 1,557 (119, 23 new);

Greenburgh: 1,396 (35, 4 new);

Ossining Village: 1,224 (49, 6 new);

Peekskill: 1,183 (64, 9 new);

Cortlandt: 1,076 (31, 3 new);

Yorktown: 926 (40, 4 new);

Mount Pleasant: 718 (29, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 588 (47, 2 new);

Eastchester: 512 (23, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 533 (27, 6 new);

Harrison: 548 (43, 5 new);

Somers: 509 (28, 4 new);

Scarsdale: 417 (13);

Dobbs Ferry: 381 (18, 3 new);

Tarrytown: 356 (10);

Mount Kisco: 353 (25);

Bedford: 348 (20);

New Castle: 288 (20, 1 new);

Rye City: 289 (16, 1 new);

North Castle: 276 (25, 3 new);

Elmsford: 231 (9, 3 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 229 (5);

Rye Brook: 240 (15);

Mamaroneck Town: 219 (15, 1 new);

Pelham: 197 (10);

North Salem: 194 (6);

Ossining Town: 179 (4);

Pleasantville: 174 (5);

Tuckahoe: 166 (13, 5 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 158 (2, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 159 (13);

Pelham Manor: 150 (11, 1 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 145 (10, 2 new);

Ardsley: 124 (7, 1 new);

Irvington: 108 (5);

Bronxville: 106 (8, 4 new);

Larchmont: 99 (3);

Buchanan: 55 (5, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 47 (3).

In the past 24 hours, there have been 160,705 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, with 3,209 (1.99 percent) testing positive. Hospitalizations are up to 1,321, and there were 18 new virus-related fatalities reported.

Statewide, there have been 15,355,881 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, resulting in 522,021 positive tests. A total of 25,910 have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began in early March.

