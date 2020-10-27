COVID-19: Westchester Sees New Increase In Cases; Latest Breakdown By Municipality

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester County continues to rise.

During his weekly COVID-19 briefing held this week at the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps Headquarters, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there are currently 1,201 active cases, up from 1,000 last week and approximately 850 two weeks ago.

With more testing being conducted in the fall, Westchester - like the rest of the nation - has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, though Latimer said that he doesn’t have alarm bells ringing in his head.

“It’s often said that you’re going to get more positives when you conduct more tests,” he said. “We’re somewhere in the middle of 1 (percent) and 2 percent (infection ratio of those tested), we haven’t his the 5 (percent), 7 (percent), or 8 percent infection number that would be concerning.

According to Latimer, there have now been 819,665 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, though that number includes residents who have been tested multiple times. It is estimated that approximately 75 percent of Westchester residents have been tested.

There have been a total of 40,202 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and there are currently 54 patients hospitalized with the virus, up from the 30s last month. There have been 1,471 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of late on Monday, Oct. 26, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,294 (207, 67 new);

New Rochelle: 3,625 (184, 42 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,008 (68, 16 new);

White Plains: 2,061 (45, 11 new);

Port Chester: 1,452 (69, 15 new);

Greenburgh: 1,365 (43, 6 new);

Ossining Village: 1,181 (22, 6 new);

Peekskill: 1,128 (37, 14 new);

Cortlandt: 1,050 (25, 5 new);

Yorktown: 890 (35, 7 new);

Mount Pleasant: 692 (18, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 552 (36, 10 new);

Eastchester: 492 (8, 3 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 510 (17, 5 new);

Harrison: 508 (18, 4 new);

Somers: 484 (13, 4 new);

Scarsdale: 405 (6, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 364 (6, 2 new);

Tarrytown: 347 (11, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 331 (13, 4 new);

Bedford: 333 (20, 6 new);

New Castle: 270 (13, 3 new);

Rye City: 273 (27, 1 new);

North Castle: 252 (5, 3 new);

Elmsford: 223 (3, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 223 (4, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 226 (7, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 205 (13, 2 new);

Pelham: 189 (6, 2 new);

North Salem: 189 (5, 2 new);

Ossining Town: 175;

Pleasantville: 173 (7, 5 new);

Tuckahoe: 153 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (2);

Lewisboro: 149 (6, 4 new);

Pelham Manor: 140 (7, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 136 (3, 1 new);

Ardsley: 118 (4, 2 new);

Irvington: 106 (6, 3 new);

Bronxville: 98;

Larchmont: 95, (5);

Buchanan: 51 (2, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 45 (6, 1 new).

According to the state's Department of Health New York has administered 13,834,240 COVID-19 tests, with 496,655 testing positive. A total of 25,742 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

