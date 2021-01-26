COVID-19: Westchester Sees Decline In New Cases; Breakdown By Community

Less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester County, where the overall infection rate has started to drop.

The Westchester County Department of Health was reporting 624 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 8,951 tests administered on Monday, Jan. 25 as the number of active cases dipped from 11,068 to 10,935 as the region recovers from the spike caused by the holidays.

More than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 90,029 positive cases for an overall 5.3 percent infection rate that had been on the rise for weeks, but is now flattening out.

Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total in Westchester to 2,021.

Port Chester remains the county’s only COVID-19 “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones,” though those restrictions may be lifted this week as the state health department prepares to open up certain parts of the state's economy.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 26:

Yonkers: 2,850;

New Rochelle: 932;

Mount Vernon: 855;

White Plains: 602;

Greenburgh: 416;

Ossining Village: 406;

Peekskill: 384

Yorktown: 383;

Cortlandt: 375;

Port Chester: 353;

Sleepy Hollow: 235;

Mamaroneck Village: 228;

Eastchester: 210;

Harrison: 209;

Mount Pleasant: 201;

Somers: 191;

Tarrytown: 170;

Bedford: 146;

Rye City: 128;

Mount Kisco: 121;

New Castle: 98;

Mamaroneck Town: 112;

Dobbs Ferry: 91;

Scarsdale: 88;

North Castle: 87;

Tuckahoe: 87;

Rye Brook: 84;

Pleasantville: 82;

Pelham: 80;

Lewisboro: 73;

Larchmont: 66;

Ossining Town: 65;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 64;

Briarcliff Manor: 64;

Bronxville: 58;

Elmsford: 54;

Irvington: 53;

Pelham Manor: 53;

Croton-on-Hudson: 53;

Ardsley: 37;

North Salem: 35;

Buchanan: 31;

Pound Ridge: 25.

There were 162,938 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 25, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,831 positive cases for a 6.79 percent positive infection rate, up from 5.47 percent the previous day.

Currently, there are 8,831 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, while more than 1,540 are in ICU, and 1,006 are intubated with the virus. There were 162 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,338,990 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 30.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 34,242 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

