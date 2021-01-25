COVID-19: Westchester Sees 2.3K+ New Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

Westchester is reporting more than 2,000 new cases, though the positive infection rate continues trending in the right direction as the county distances itself from the holiday season.

On Monday, Jan. 24, health officials were reporting 2,345 new COVID-19 cases, as the number of active cases dropped to 11,068, down from 11,623 on Friday, Jan. 21.

More than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 90,029 positive cases for an overall 5.3 percent infection rate that has been on the rise for weeks, but is flattening out.

Thirty-four new COVID-19-related deaths reported over the weekend brought the total in Westchester to 2,013 as the county topped 2,000 fatalities.

Port Chester remains the county’s only COVID-19 “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Monday, Jan. 25:

Yonkers: 2,839;

New Rochelle: 937;

Mount Vernon: 852;

White Plains: 619;

Greenburgh: 425;

Ossining Village: 413;

Yorktown: 399;

Peekskill: 393

Cortlandt: 386;

Port Chester: 368;

Mamaroneck Village: 236;

Harrison: 220;

Mount Pleasant: 211;

Sleepy Hollow: 225;

Eastchester: 208;

Somers: 197;

Tarrytown: 171;

Bedford: 145;

Rye City: 133;

New Castle: 111;

Mount Kisco: 124;

Mamaroneck Town: 121;

Scarsdale: 95;

Dobbs Ferry: 92;

North Castle: 88;

Tuckahoe: 82;

Pelham: 81;

Pleasantville: 81;

Rye Brook: 76;

Lewisboro: 71;

Ossining Town: 68;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 67;

Briarcliff Manor: 65;

Larchmont: 64;

Elmsford: 58;

Bronxville: 56;

Irvington: 56;

Pelham Manor: 54;

Croton-on-Hudson: 52;

North Salem: 38;

Ardsley: 34;

Buchanan: 33;

Pound Ridge: 24.

There were 219,538 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 24, according to Cuomo, resulting in 12,003 positive cases for a 5.47 percent positive infection rate, which has been on the decline.

There are now 8,730 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, while more than 1,500 are in ICU, and 1,005 are intubated with the virus. There were 165167 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,326,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 30.54 tested. There have been 34,069 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.