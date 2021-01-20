COVID-19: Westchester Seeks Positive-Test Rate Increase; New Breakdown Of Cases By Community

Westchester saw a slight increase in the COVID-19 positive-tesr rate, according to health officials.

The county is now monitoring 11,372 active COVID-19 cases, down from 11,395 last week after reporting 863 newly confirmed infections on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Last week, there were less than 10,000 active cases under investigation.

More than 1.64 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 85,723 positive cases for a 5.2 percent infection rate that has been on the rise for weeks.

The overall positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley has been on the rise for the past five days, though the seven-day rolling average in the region dipped from 7.5 percent to 7.0 percent and the 14-day average dropped from 7.7 percent to 7.5 percent:

Friday, Jan. 15: 6.5 percent;

Saturday, Jan. 16: 6.3 percent;

Sunday, Jan. 17: 6.8 percent;

Monday, Jan. 18: 7.4 percent;

Tuesday, Jan. 19: 7.7 percent.

In the mid-Hudson Valley region, there are currently 1,107 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, representing 0.05 percent of the population, leaving less than 40 percent of hospital beds still available.

New COVID-19-related deaths have brought the total in Westchester to 1,974 as the county approaches 2,000 fatalities.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on, Wednesday, Jan. 20:

Yonkers: 2,828;

New Rochelle: 936;

Mount Vernon: 781;

White Plains: 608;

Ossining Village: 466;

Greenburgh: 454;

Yorktown: 453;

Port Chester: 423;

Cortlandt: 421;

Peekskill: 418;

Mamaroneck Village: 253;

Harrison: 244;

Mount Pleasant: 223;

Somers: 214;

Eastchester: 210;

Tarrytown: 194;

Sleepy Hollow: 181;

Rye City: 153;

Bedford: 163;

New Castle: 139;

Mount Kisco: 120;

Mamaroneck Town: 117;

Rye Brook: 99;

North Castle: 99;

Dobbs Ferry: 98;

Scarsdale: 90;

Tuckahoe: 83;

Pleasantville: 75;

Briarcliff Manor: 71;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 71;

Pelham: 69;

Croton-on-Hudson: 66;

Bronxville: 65;

Lewisboro: 64;

Elmsford: 59;

Larchmont: 53;

Pelham Manor: 52;

North Salem: 52;

Ossining Town: 47;

Irvington: 47;

Buchanan: 44;

Ardsley: 41;

Pound Ridge: 28.

There were 195,409 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 20, according to Cuomo, resulting in 13,364 positive cases for a 6.84 percent positive infection rate, down dramatically from last week.

There are now 9,273 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, up 37, while more than 1,600 are in ICU and 1,044 are intubated with the virus. There were 185 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,271,451 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.53 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,415 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

