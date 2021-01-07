COVID-19: Westchester Nears 10K Active Cases; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Westchester County is on the cusp of seeing more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases as the holiday surge of the virus rages through the region.

Health officials in Westchester are now monitoring 9,937 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Jan. 7, up from 9,808 the day before as the numbers continue to hit new peaks.

Last week, there were 8,025 active cases in Westchester. The state Department of Health was reporting more than 1,000 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in its latest data.

As of Thursday, Jan. 7, there have been a total of 75,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of nearly 1.5 million tested for the virus.

The overall positive COVID-19 infection rate countywide held steady at 5 percent.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 7:

Yonkers: 2,320;

New Rochelle: 845;

White Plains: 681;

Mount Vernon: 488;

Yorktown: 475;

Greenburgh: 403;

Cortlandt: 390;

Peekskill: 384;

Port Chester: 370;

Mamaroneck Village: 265;

Ossining Village: 364;

Harrison: 259;

Eastchester: 211;

Mount Pleasant: 210;

Somers: 208;

Sleepy Hollow: 202;

Rye City: 143;

Bedford: 137;

Tarrytown: 116;

Rye Brook: 102;

North Castle: 95;

Mount Kisco: 89;

Dobbs Ferry: 89;

Croton-on-Hudson: 83;

Mamaroneck Town: 83;

New Castle: 71;

Scarsdale: 71;

Pelham Manor: 67;

Lewisboro: 62;

Elmsford: 61;

Ossining Town: 60;

Tuckahoe: 55;

Pelham: 54;

Briarcliff Manor: 50;

Pleasantville: 50;

Larchmont: 48;

Bronxville: 48;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 47;

North Salem: 47;

Buchanan: 40;

Ardsley: 32;

Irvington: 31;

Pound Ridge: 31.

There were 238,550 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 6, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 17,636 positive cases for an 7.39 percent infection rate, down from 8.41 the previous day.

There are now 8,584 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with more than 1,400 in ICU and 850 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26.57 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,075,312 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 31,164 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

