COVID-19: Westchester Approaches 32,000 Cases, Fatalities Dropping

Nearly 32,000 Westchester residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), though the hospitalization, infection, and mortality rate continue to drop.

As of Thursday, May 14, 118,022 Westchester residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 31,792 (26.9 percent) testing positive for the virus. Since the outbreak hit the county in early March, 1,256 Westchester residents have died from COVID-19.

“The number of fatalities has been dropping dramatically night after night after night, which is encouraging to see,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during his daily COVID-19 briefing from the Westchester County Child Care Emergency Drop Center on Thursday. “It continues to be a trend, and it’s important to note that nothing has spiked or changed.

“There has been a steady decline over the past three weeks, without showing a new increase in infections or hospitalizations,” he added.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the county’s Department of Health:

Yonkers: 6,576 (469 active);

New Rochelle: 2,788 (187);

Mount Vernon: 2,558 (192);

White Plains: 1,672 (128);

Port Chester: 1,113 (135);

Greenburgh: 1,074 (70);

Ossining Village: 986 (95);

Peekskill: 830 (128);

Cortlandt: 737 (93);

Yorktown: 567 (28);

Mount Pleasant: 541 (22);

Eastchester: 435 (31);

Harrison: 376 (24);

Mamaroneck Village: 370 (34);

Sleepy Hollow: 356 (31);

Scarsdale: 347 (5);

Dobbs Ferry: 293 (47);

Tarrytown: 268 (22);

Mount Kisco: 254 (36);

Bedford: 229 (20);

Somers: 227 (36);

Elmsford: 189 (28);

North Castle: 188 (12);

Rye City: 185 (10);

Rye Brook: 171 (12);

New Castle: 167 (6);

Mamaroneck Town: 166 (9);

Pelham: 162 (9);

Croton-on-Hudson: 158 (9);

Ossining Town: 146 (9);

Tuckahoe: 127 (3);

North Salem: 115 (20);

Hasitngs-on-Hudson: 110 (2);

Pleasantville: 109 (5);

Pelham Manor: 102 (1);

Lewisboro: 94 (12);

Ardsley: 89 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 88 (9);

Irvington: 64 (4);

Larchmont: 64 (4);

Bronxville: 62 (1);

Buchanan: 34 (2);

Pound Ridge: 26 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, as of Wednesday, May 14, 1,298,757 New Yorkers have now been tested for COVID-19, with 343,051 testing positive. Statewide, there have been 22,170 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.