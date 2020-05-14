COVID-19: Westchester Approaches 32,000 Cases, Fatalities Dropping

Nearly 32,000 Westchester residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), though the hospitalization, infection, and mortality rate continue to drop.
As of Thursday, May 14, 118,022 Westchester residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 31,792 (26.9 percent) testing positive for the virus. Since the outbreak hit the county in early March, 1,256 Westchester residents have died from COVID-19.
- Related story - COVID-19: Fifth NY Region Reaches Benchmark To Reopen Economy; Check Status Of Others
“The number of fatalities has been dropping dramatically night after night after night, which is encouraging to see,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during his daily COVID-19 briefing from the Westchester County Child Care Emergency Drop Center on Thursday. “It continues to be a trend, and it’s important to note that nothing has spiked or changed.
“There has been a steady decline over the past three weeks, without showing a new increase in infections or hospitalizations,” he added.
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the county’s Department of Health:
- Yonkers: 6,576 (469 active);
- New Rochelle: 2,788 (187);
- Mount Vernon: 2,558 (192);
- White Plains: 1,672 (128);
- Port Chester: 1,113 (135);
- Greenburgh: 1,074 (70);
- Ossining Village: 986 (95);
- Peekskill: 830 (128);
- Cortlandt: 737 (93);
- Yorktown: 567 (28);
- Mount Pleasant: 541 (22);
- Eastchester: 435 (31);
- Harrison: 376 (24);
- Mamaroneck Village: 370 (34);
- Sleepy Hollow: 356 (31);
- Scarsdale: 347 (5);
- Dobbs Ferry: 293 (47);
- Tarrytown: 268 (22);
- Mount Kisco: 254 (36);
- Bedford: 229 (20);
- Somers: 227 (36);
- Elmsford: 189 (28);
- North Castle: 188 (12);
- Rye City: 185 (10);
- Rye Brook: 171 (12);
- New Castle: 167 (6);
- Mamaroneck Town: 166 (9);
- Pelham: 162 (9);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 158 (9);
- Ossining Town: 146 (9);
- Tuckahoe: 127 (3);
- North Salem: 115 (20);
- Hasitngs-on-Hudson: 110 (2);
- Pleasantville: 109 (5);
- Pelham Manor: 102 (1);
- Lewisboro: 94 (12);
- Ardsley: 89 (5);
- Briarcliff Manor: 88 (9);
- Irvington: 64 (4);
- Larchmont: 64 (4);
- Bronxville: 62 (1);
- Buchanan: 34 (2);
- Pound Ridge: 26 (1).
According to the state Department of Health, as of Wednesday, May 14, 1,298,757 New Yorkers have now been tested for COVID-19, with 343,051 testing positive. Statewide, there have been 22,170 COVID-19-related fatalities.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.