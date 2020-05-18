COVID-19: Two Westchester Beaches To Open For Memorial Day Weekend, Rundown Of New Cases

A pair of beaches in Westchester will be open for Memorial Day Weekend as the county continues to see novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalization, infection, and fatality rates continue to trend in the right direction.

Beaches at Playland and Croton Point will be open, though beach-goers will still have to adhere to social distancing protocol to help curb any spread of the virus.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer noted that the Playland amusement park will remain closed through at least the end of July, the Fourth of July fireworks displays at Kensico Damn Plaza in Valhalla and Friday fireworks have also been canceled for the season.

Latimer said that there are now less than 2,500 active COVID-19 cases in the county, with more than 400 currently hospitalized.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,659;

New Rochelle: 2,832;

Mount Vernon: 2,591;

White Plains: 1,711;

Port Chester: 1,163;

Greenburgh: 1,091;

Ossining Village: 1,002;

Peekskill: 830;

Cortlandt: 752;

Yorktown: 581;

Mount Pleasant: 547;

Eastchester: 441;

Harrison: 384;

Mamaroneck Village: 376;

Sleepy Hollow: 362;

Scarsdale: 348;

Dobbs Ferry: 293;

Tarrytown: 269;

Mount Kisco: 266;

Somers: 263;

Bedford: 232;

Elmsford: 195;

North Castle: 190;

Rye City: 186;

New Castle: 174;

Rye Brook: 174;

Mamaroneck Town: 166;

Croton-on-Hudson: 163;

Pelham: 162;

Ossining Town: 147;

Tuckahoe: 128;

North Salem: 118;

Pleasantville: 114;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 112;

Pelham Manor: 102;

Lewisboro: 95;

Ardsley: 90;

Briarcliff Manor: 88;

Irvington: 77;

Larchmont: 64;

Bronxville: 62;

Buchanan: 34;

Pound Ridge: 26.

There were 132 new COVID-19-related deaths in New York overnight, as the total rose to 22,304 since the outbreak began. There have been 1,338,048 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 345,813 testing positive, though the infection, hospitalization and fatality rate continues to trend down.

