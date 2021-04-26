COVID-19: NY Gyms, Casinos, Stadiums, Offices Can Increase Occupancy

With New York continuing to show signs of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, additional restrictions placed on certain businesses and industries are being lifted.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 26 in Syracuse, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that stadiums, offices, casinos, gyms, and fitness centers outside of New York City can all increase its occupancy.

Cuomo said that the following restrictions are now in place as of Saturday, May 15:

Offices: from 50 percent to 75 percent occupancy;

Casinos: from 25 percent to 50 percent occupancy;

Gyms and fitness centers outside New York City: from 33 percent to 50 percent occupancy.

As of Wednesday, May 19, outdoor stadium capacity will also go from 20 percent to 33 percent occupancy.

The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of those tested on Sunday, April 25 was 2.39 percent, and the seven-day rolling average is at 2.1 percent, the lowest since Nov. 8 last year. The number of patients being treated for the virus in New York hospitals - approximately 3,100 - is also the lowest since Nov. 26.

“If we keep that COVID positivity rate going down and the vaccination rate going up, we’re going to see more and more economic activity,” Cuomo said. “We’re not out of the woods yet, and people are still dying, so we have to take this seriously.

"We just changed additional rules about more reopening today," he continued. "If we keep the progress, if we keep being smart, then you will see a continual reopening."

