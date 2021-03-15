COVID-19: Number Of Active Cases In Westchester Nears 5K; Latest Breakdown By Community

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Westchester over the weekend as the death toll climbed above 2,300.

Westchester is seeing improving COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks, though new deaths brought the total to 2,324 - 2,149 county residents - since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

"Every death is a human being, it is not a statistic," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, March 15. "We want to get it down to zero. We don't want anyone else to die from it if we can help it."

To help curb the death count, Westchester has been ramping up its vaccination program, with 108,669 shots administered at the Westchester County Center, 21,264 at Westchester County Department of Health sites, and 12,505 at the Yonkers Armory.

In total, 142,438 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Westchester residents. approximately 15 percent of the county's residents.

According to the county Department of Health, there are now 5,058 active COVID-19 cases, down from 5,289 on Thursday, March 11.

More than 2.2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Westchester, with 113,204 coming back positive since last March.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on March 11:

Yonkers: 1,294;

New Rochelle: 469;

Mount Vernon: 460;

White Plains: 304;

Greenburgh: 197;

Harrison: 169;

Port Chester: 154;

Yorktown: 152;

Cortlandt: 152;

Tarrytown: 139;

Peekskill: 112;

Mount Pleasant: 105;

Ossining Village: 101;

Mamaroneck Village: 88;

Eastchester: 88;

Rye City: 72;

Somers: 71;

Dobbs Ferry: 71;

Mamaroneck Town: 71;

Bedford: 54;

New Castle: 49;

Lewisboro: 48;

Rye Brook: 52;

Sleepy Hollow: 51;

Pleasantville: 42;

North Castle: 42;

Bronxville: 39;

Scarsdale: 39;

Tuckahoe: 37;

Mount Kisco: 36;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 34;

Irvington: 33;

Pelham: 32;

Elmsford: 30;

Pelham Manor: 30;

North Salem: 29;

Croton-on-Hudson: 20;

Buchanan: 20;

Briarcliff Manor: 18;

Ossining Town: 17;

Larchmont: 15;

Ardsley: 12;

Pound Ridge: 10.

There were 127,005 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 14 according to Cuomo, resulting in 4,517 new cases for a 4.57 percent positive infection rate, down from the previous day.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals, leaving 4,517 still being treated statewide. There are 923 in ICU and 614 intubated.

There were 58 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,734,213 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 41.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,585 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.