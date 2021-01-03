COVID-19: 'No Super Bowl Spike' Latimer Says; New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community

There has been no COVID-19 "Super Bowl spike" in COVID-19 infections in Westchester, County Executive George Latimer announced, as there were less than 500 new cases reported in the latest data released by the Department of Health.

For weeks, Latimer has been cautioning about a potential spike following get-togethers and parties for the Super Bowl, similar to what the country experienced in the wake of the holiday season when COVID-19 numbers ballooned.

"I think we can safely say there was no uptick because of Super Bowl Sunday," Latimer said during his latest COVID-19 briefing on Monday, March 1.

The Department of Health was reporting 476 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections out of 8,429 tests administered in Westchester on Sunday, Feb. 28 as the county continues monitoring 5,892 active cases, down from more than 6,000 last week.

The overall 5.2 percent positive infection rate in Westchester is down slightly and among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 107.857 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in Westchester out of more than two million tests administered since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

Approximately 400 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Westchester hospitals, and four newly reported virus-related deaths brought the death toll to 2,101.

According to the Department of Health, there have now been 74,757 (2,134 on Feb. 28) COVID-19 vaccines administered at the Westchester County Center, with an additional 13,906 at other Westchester County Department of Health sites for a total of 88,663.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on March 1:

Yonkers: 1,567;

New Rochelle: 543;

Mount Vernon: 508;

White Plains: 359;

Port Chester: 253;

Yorktown: 231;

Greenburgh: 203;

Harrison: 186;

Ossining Village: 167;

Eastchester: 149;

Cortlandt: 140;

Mount Pleasant: 126;

Peekskill: 118;

Tarrytown: 92;

Somers: 91;

Mamaroneck Village: 81;

Rye City: 80;

Bedford: 78;

Dobbs Ferry: 71;

Sleepy Hollow: 65;

New Castle: 63;

North Castle: 61;

Scarsdale: 59;

Mamaroneck Town: 55;

Larchmont: 51;

Tuckahoe: 47;

Rye Brook: 45;

Lewisboro: 45;

Mount Kisco: 39;

Pelham: 35;

Pelham Manor: 34;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 29;

Pleasantville: 29;

Croton-on-Hudson: 28;

Briarcliff Manor: 28;

Elmsford: 26;

Ardsley: 24;

Irvington: 23;

Bronxville: 18;

Ossining Town: 18.

North Salem: 15;

Pound Ridge: 6;

Buchanan: 6.

To celebrate the lives lost in Westchester during the pandemic, Latimer said that churches will ring bells at noon on Wednesday, March 3 - the one-year anniversary of the outbreak - and neighbors and community members have been encouraged to go outside and applaud for first responders at 7 p.m. that day.

There were 174,158 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 28, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 6,234 new cases for a 3.58 percent positive infection rate, up from the previous day

Forty-eight COVID-19 patients were released from New York hospitals, leaving 5,307 still being treated statewide. There are 1,065 in ICU and 741 intubated.

There were 80 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that 92 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New York have been administered as of 11 a.m. on March 1.

A total of 3,206,430 first doses have been received, with 2,954,858 administered. New York has received 5,229,950 first and second doses, with 4,583,616 administered.

Statewide, a total of 1,636,680 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 38.28 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,577 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

