COVID-19: Nearly Half Of Westchester Population Vaccinated; Latest Breakdown Of Data

Westchester continues ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination program as nearly half of all county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

During his latest COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 12, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that 42.8 percent of Westchester's population have received at least one shot, calling the program "very robust."

As of April 12, there have been 180,352 people (3,110 on Sunday, April 11) vaccinated at the Westchester County Center, 38,647 (1,077) on Friday, April 9 at Department of Health sites, and 41,080 (1,008) at the Yonkers Armory. on Sunday.

In total, 260,079 vaccines have been administered at the three sites, according to the county Department of Health.

Latimer also made note that new pop-up sites are planned in Bedford Hills, Port Chester, and other Westchester communities.

There are now 4,757 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, down from 5,944 a week ago, while the number of patients being treated for the virus in county hospitals is down from 238 to 192, which Latimer said: "is a good sign and is going in a good direction."

In the past week, 19 new virus-related deaths were reported in Westchester, bringing the total to 2,408 - 2,231 county residents - since the pandemic began last year.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel where hopefully everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it," Latimer said. "We're trying to satisfy the demand of the vaccine, we're making progress every day."

Latimer previously said that with the warmer weather, and the number of vaccines on the rise, Westchester residents cannot get lax in anti-COVID-19 measures and need to remain vigilant to avoid another spike or overwhelming the hospital system.

"So many of us are at the point of pandemic fatigue," he said during a COVID-19 briefing on April 1. "And we all have a desire to get back to normal," he added, noting that people need to continue taking simple measures such as continuing to social distance, wash hands, and wear masks."

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on April 12:

Yonkers: 1,019;

New Rochelle: 425;

Mount Vernon: 373;

White Plains: 301;

Greenburgh: 214;

Port Chester: 188;

Yorktown: 184;

Harrison: 169;

Cortlandt: 136;

Ossining Village: 131;

Mount Pleasant: 128;

Somers: 125;

Mamaroneck Village: 116;

Peekskill: 100;

Eastchester: 86;

Dobbs Ferry: 82;

Rye City: 79;

Bedford: 77;

Tarrytown: 58;

North Castle: 52;

Mamaroneck Town: 51;

Mount Kisco: 50;

Sleepy Hollow: 45;

Briarcliff Manor: 45;

Tuckahoe: 44;

New Castle: 42;

Scarsdale: 42;

Rye Brook: 39;

Pleasantville: 36;

Lewisboro: 33;

Elmsford: 32;

Irvington: 29;

Larchmont: 29;

Croton-on-Hudson: 27;

Pelham: 27;

North Salem: 26;

Ardsley: 21;

Pound Ridge: 20;

Bronxville: 19;

Ossining Town: 18;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 14;

Buchanan: 13;

Pelham Manor: 12.

There were 131,436 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sunday, April 11, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 4,926 newly confirmed infections for a 3.75 percent positive infection rate, down over the weekend.

There were 58 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,941,404 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 47.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,139 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

