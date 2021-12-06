COVID-19: Latimer Authorizes State Of Emergency To Prepare For Spike In Cases

County Executive George Latimer has authorized a potential State of Emergency in Westchester as the region prepares for a post-Thanksgiving spike in new infections.

During his latest COVID-19 update on Monday, Dec. 6, Latimer addressed the expected surge of new cases as the county continues to gear up the fight against new variants and strains of the virus.

Latimer said that there are currently 2,867 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester compared to more than 5,000 at the same point a year ago, with 84 patients still being treated for the virus as of Dec. 6, up from 52 a week prior.

"We are 100 percent vaccinated and most have boosters," White Plains Hospital CEO Susan Fox said. "Our staff is tired ... Our staff is burned out ... Our staff keeps rising to the occasion, and some have retired," she added.

"We are a great example of getting it right and doing it right."

There was one new COVID-19-related death reported in Westchester in the past week, as the number of fatalities in the county since the pandemic began rose to 2,564 deaths countywide including 2,357 area residents.

"Vaccines have been the single most effective tool in fighting the virus," Latimer said while authorizing a State of Emergency to prepare for potential COVID-19 spikes.

Latimer previously said the county is ready to take “major steps” in Westchester if the Omicron COVID-19 strain poses as large a threat as many fear.

The World Health Organization identified the Omicron variant as one “of concern” at an emergency meeting over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

In Westchester, Latimer previously said that they are “looking and assessing what are the major steps we may need to take,” Latimer said, including “reaching out to neighboring counties and local businesses.”

Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized, approximately two-thirds are either unvaccinated or it is unclear if they are vaccinated, according to officials.

According to the Westchester County Department of Health, there are more than 3,300 active cases as of Dec. 6.

Active cases in Westchester by municipality:

Yonkers: 619;

New Rochelle: 226;

Mount Vernon: 197;

Yorktown: 178;

White Plains: 175;

Mount Pleasant: 162;

Greenburgh: 145;

Cortlandt: 132;

Eastchester: 125;

Somers: 103;

Peekskill: 96;

Rye City: 90;

Mamaroneck Village: 85;

Mamaroneck Town: 85;

Harrison: 78;

North Castle: 64;

New Castle: 62;

Bedford: 57;

Ossining Village: 54;

Scarsdale: 49;

Port Chester: 45;

Lewisboro: 39;

Tuckahoe: 36;

Pleasantville: 33;

Croton-on-Hudson: 32;

Bronxville: 32;

Tarrytown: 32;

North Salem: 29;

Pelham Manor: 28;

Pelham: 27;

Larchmont: 26;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 26;

Dobbs Ferry: 24;

Rye Brook: 23;

Irvington: 22;

Elmsford: 19;

Sleepy Hollow: 18;

Pound Ridge: 17;

Briarcliff Manor: 16;

Mount Kisco: 14;

Ossining Town: 12;

Ardsley: 10;

Buchanan: 3.

