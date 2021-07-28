COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Spike In Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley continues to surge as New York - and the rest of the country - battles the now-dominant Delta strain of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, the seven-day average positive-testing rate for those tested in the Hudson Valley rose for the 10th straight day, up to 1.74 percent on Monday, July 26, up from 1.29 percent as recently as Friday, July 23.

In the past week, the infection rate has risen more than .60 percent after COVID-19 numbers were below 1 percent for weeks for most of the spring and early summer.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the Hudson Valley, though single deaths were recorded in both Queens and Suffolk County.

Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on July 26, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 2.61 percent;

Long Island: 2.36 percent;

Western New York: 2.25 percent;

Finger Lakes: 2.06 percent;

New York City: 1.92 percent;

Hudson Valley : 1.74 percent;

: 1.74 percent; Central New York: 1.61 percent;

North Country: 1.45 percent;

Southern Tier: 1.33 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 1.23 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past two weeks.

Statewide, the infection rate has spiked to 1.97 percent on Monday, up from 1.66 percent as recently as Friday.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health on July 26, by county:

Westchester: 74 new (130,968 since the pandemic began);

Rockland: 41 (47,386);

Orange County: 23 (48,855);

Dutchess: 14 (29,771);

Ulster: 14 (14,074);

Putnam: 5 (10,705);

Sullivan: 0 (6,744).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, July 27:

Westchester: 2,295;

Rockland: 758;

Orange County: 724;

Dutchess: 447;

Ulster: 258;

Putnam: 93;

Sullivan: 76.

There were 68,369 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 26, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 1,679 newly confirmed infections for a 2.46 percent daily positive infection rate, up from 2.28 percent the day before.

Eighty-six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 585 being treated statewide, up more than 50 since the weekend.

A total of 74.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 62.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, wåith 56.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of July 27, 1,275,148 (2,278 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,155,321 (1,418 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and infect overwhelmingly unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that's why it's vital that everyone who is able should take the vaccine right away," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Getting vaccinated helps not just you, but your friends, family, and community. It is both easy to take and easily accessible in New York, so don't delay—get the shot as soon as you can."

