COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 1.5K-Plus New Cases; Latest Data By County

The Hudson Valley saw nearly 1,500 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Monday, Jan. 17.

The positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley for the last three days is as follows.

Friday, Jan. 15: percent

Saturday, Jan. 16: percent

Sunday, Jan. 15: percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

Westchester, 712

Dutchess, 214

Orange County, 188

Rockland, 159

Ulster County, 94

Putnam, 61

Sullivan, 33

Total: 1,461

There are a total of 1,001 hospitalizations in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, with approximately 40 percent of hospital beds still available in the seven counties.

There are currently 427 COVID-19 patients being treated in 683 Hudson Valley ICU units, with 37 percent of those beds still available.

There were 20 newly reported COVID-related deaths in the Hudson Valley (eight in Westchester, six in Dutchess, three in Orange County, two in Ulster County, and one in Rockland), and 153 statewide. There have now been 33,052 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Sunday:

Test Results Reported - 186,205

Total Positive - 12,185

Percent Positive - 6.54%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,868 (+97)

Patients Newly Admitted - 939

Number ICU - 1,523 (-27)

Number ICU with Intubation - 997 (-7)

Total Discharges - 116,502 (+601)

Deaths - 153

Total Deaths - 33,052

"While we are encouraged as the numbers begin to come back down to pre-holiday surge levels, we still have a long way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. "Not only has the federal government opened up the floodgates of eligibility without increasing the supply of vaccine, now we are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave - yet the federal government continues to do nothing.

"If these strains hit, we will see our numbers go right back up. New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy and it's time for the federal government to follow suit - increase the vaccine supply, test international travelers and actually work with states to win this war."

