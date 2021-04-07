COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Stays Highest In NY; New Case Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley held steady at 4.63 percent for the second straight day as the region continues to be the hottest spot for the spread of the virus in New York.

Less than 1,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections were reported on Monday, April 5, though the seven-day average positive infection rate still outpaces the rest of the state, ahead of Western New York (4.56 percent), Long Island (4.34 percent), and New York City (4.24 percent).

None of the state's other six regions have an average positive infection rate above 2.60 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate held relatively steady during that time frame, ticking up slightly from 3.56 percent to 3.57 percent the past two days.

Four new COVID-19-related fatalities brought the death toll in the Hudson Valley to 4,448 since the pandemic began, with the most reported out of Westchester.

As of Tuesday, April 6, there were 519 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, down slightly, representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 45 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 371 of the region's 675 ICU beds as occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 43 percent available in case of another surge of the virus.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 263 new (122,066 total);

Orange County: 185 (44,370);

Rockland: 150 (44,384);

Dutchess: 96 (26,776);

Ulster County: 56 (12,378);

Putnam: 29 (8,786);

Sullivan: 23 (5,733);

Total: 802 (264,493).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 2 (2,218 total);

Orange: 1 (683);

Rockland: 1 (725);

Sullivan: 0 (67).

Dutchess: 0 (426);

Ulster: 0 (239);

Putnam: 0 (90)

Total: 4 (4,448).

There were 132,864 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, April 5, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 5,748 newly confirmed infections for a 4.33 percent positive infection rate, up from over the weekend.

Ninety-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, leaving 4,533 still being treated statewide. There are 937 in ICU and 591 intubated.

There were 47 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 34 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 21.2 percent are fully vaccinated. A total of 694,157 first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 396,439 have completed the process.

"New Yorkers should be proud of the progress they've made, but we are still in a footrace between the infection and vaccine rate," Cuomo said. "The numbers are the result of our actions. And while we all know the toll the pandemic has taken, we cannot get complacent now. It is up to New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know work in combating this virus: washing your hands, social distancing and wearing a mask.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than ever, but we must continue being New York Tough so we can all reach it together."

Statewide, a total of 1,902,751 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 46 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 50,861 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.